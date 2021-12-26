 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Damien Harris injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

Damien Harris is on the Patriots final injury report for Week 16. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By LTruscott
Damien Harris #37 of the New England Patriots runs passed Jamien Sherwood #44 of the New York Jets for a touchdown in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. He was able to practice this week, getting in work as a limited participant for all three sessions in the lead up to Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. However, he was in a similar spot last week, and ended up not playing. Harris’ injury is one to watch, because, if healthy, he could be in line for a good game this week.

Fantasy football impact: Damien Harris (hamstring)

Normally, a questionable designation doesn’t mean much on the New England injury report, but given how it played out for Harris last week, you’ll have to keep a close eye on this situation leading up to Sunday’s game.

The Patriots will be without running back Rhamondre Stevenson this week after he was ruled out with an illness that has since been determined to be COVID-19. That should mean even more work for Harris. The last time these two teams faced off, back in Week 13, Harris carried the ball 10 times for 111 yards and a touchdown, his highest yardage total of the season.

If Harris can’t play, Brandon Bolden and JJ Taylor would handle the workload out of the backfield.

