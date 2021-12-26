David Johnson injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

The outlook for Houston Texans running back David Johnson is not a good one this week. Officially, the team gave Johnson a questionable designation on this week’s injury report. However, he did not practice at all this week thanks to a quad injury, which puts his status for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers in doubt.

Fantasy football impact: David Johnson (quadricep)

Johnson returned to action last week after missing the team’s previous two games. He ran for 24 yards on six carries, adding another three yards on one reception. That’s pretty much a typical output for Johnson in 2021. He had 39 yards on the ground back in Week 12, which was his highest output of the season, if that tells you anything.

Without Johnson, the Texans will use a combination of Rex Burkhead and Royce Freeman in the backfield. It’s not an appealing mix for fantasy football lineups, and even if Johnson ends up playing this week, he’s still best left on the bench.