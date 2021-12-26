Antonio Gibson is ACTIVE for Week 16 vs. Cowboys

Washington announced Week 16 inactives and Antonio Gibson is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys for Week 16’s Sunday Night Football. Gibson was listed as questionable this week due to a toe injury. He was unable to log a practice all week and could be limited in action.

With Gibson declared active, you have to assume that the team feels that he is healthy enough and feels good enough that he won’t be hindered much. He doesn’t have a ton of competition for carries as his backup Jaret Patterson is a rookie and scored his first touchdown of the season last week.

Gibson takes on a Cowboys defense that is giving up the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs in half-PPR scoring. With the players that the Washington Football Team is missing, they need to lean on Gibson to give them their best chance to come away with a victory. Since he is active, I would start him even with the tough matchup.