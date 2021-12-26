 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Antonio Gibson is ACTIVE for Week 16 vs. Cowboys

Washington published their Week 16 inactives report and Antonio Gibson is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Cowboys. We break down what it means.

By DKNation Staff
Antonio Gibson #24 of the Washington Football Team runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Washington announced Week 16 inactives and Antonio Gibson is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys for Week 16’s Sunday Night Football. Gibson was listed as questionable this week due to a toe injury. He was unable to log a practice all week and could be limited in action.

With Gibson declared active, you have to assume that the team feels that he is healthy enough and feels good enough that he won’t be hindered much. He doesn’t have a ton of competition for carries as his backup Jaret Patterson is a rookie and scored his first touchdown of the season last week.

Gibson takes on a Cowboys defense that is giving up the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs in half-PPR scoring. With the players that the Washington Football Team is missing, they need to lean on Gibson to give them their best chance to come away with a victory. Since he is active, I would start him even with the tough matchup.

More From DraftKings Nation