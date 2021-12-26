Ravens vs. Bengals inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

Ravens-Bengals inactives report

Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson, FB Patrick Ricard, WR/KR returner Devin Duvernay, LG Ben Powers, RT Tyre Phillips, OLB Daelin Hayes

Bengals: WR Trenton Irwin, CB Vernon Hargreaves, RB Trayveon Williams, LB Logan Wilson, OT Fred Johnson, DE Khalid Kareem

The Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals meet in an important clash of the AFC North with heavy playoff implications. It’s going to be a weird looking game from the box score because there are some big names on the Ravens’ side that will be sidelined. Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The big story here is that third-string quarterback Josh Johnson is going to be under center for the Baltimore Ravens and is reluctantly being started in my fantasy lineups. Lamar Jackson was ruled out with his ankle injury and didn’t travel with the team. Backup Tyler Huntley was a late add to the COVID list and he is also going to miss the game. The Ravens have 11 players currently on the COVID-19 list.

Elsewhere on the Ravens, guard Ben Powers (foot) is out while wide receiver Devin Duvernay (ankle) and guard Tyre Phillips (knee) are both doubtful. The Ravens have a whole mess of questionable players including defensive end Calais Campbell (thigh), tackle Patrick Mekari (hand), linebacker Odafe Oweh (illness), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) and safety Brandon Stephens (illness) so you definitely want eyes on the official injury report when it drops.

For the Bengals, they will be without middle linebacker Logan Wilson who is dealing with a shoulder injury and defensive end Khalid Kareem who has a concussion. They only have guard Hakeem Adeniji (ankle) and tackle Fred Johnson (illness) listed as questionable.