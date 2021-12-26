Rams vs. Vikings inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

Rams-Vikings inactives report

Rams: QB Bryce Perkins, RB Cam Akers, DB JuJu Hughes, LB Chris Garrett, LB Terrell Lewis

Vikings: WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 16 matchup that has playoff implications for both teams. The Rams could take the lead in the NFC West with a win, and the Vikings can get closer to a playoff bid if they come out victorious. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Rams are coming into this one pretty healthy. The only questionable player is defensive tackle Greg Gaines who is dealing with an ankle injury. Starting tackle Andrew Whitworth was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday and he joins backup tackle Joe Noteboom as questionable with both players expected to be out. Other than the offensive line taking a hit, the Rams appear to be near full health for this one.

The big news for the Vikings is that running back Dalvin Cook is on the COVID list and will not play. He will not show up on the inactives list because he is technically not on the 53-man roster on game day. Otherwise, the Vikings are fairly healthy for this game and only have two players with a questionable status. Fullback C.J. Ham is dealing with a hamstring injury while wide receiver Adam Thielen is dealing with that ankle injury that kept him out of last week’s game. Thielen was able to log a limited practice each day this week which is a good sign that he will be able to return to the field. Quarterback Kirk Cousins spent time on the injury report this week, but logged full participation in practice by the end of the week and is good to go.