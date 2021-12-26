Chargers vs. Texans inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

Chargers-Texans inactives report

Chargers: No inactives (all COVID-19 issues)

Texans: QB DeShaun Watson, RB David Johnson, DB Justin Reid, DB Jimmy Moreland, FB Paul Quessenberry

The Los Angeles Chargers head east to take on the Houston Texans in an AFC conference matchup that the Chargers are needing a win in to stay playoff relevant. The Texans are already eliminated from the playoffs and are playing for either pride or draft pick seeding, however you want to look at it. Kickoff from NRG Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official injury report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

For the Chargers, they are going to miss backup tight end Donald Parham who is dealing with a concussion after the nasty hit he took last week. The only other player they have on the injury report is safety Derwin James who is questionable with a hamstring injury. He was held out of practice at the beginning of the week but was expected to be a limited participant if the team were to practice on Friday.

The big news for the Chargers is that they have two key members of their offense on the COVID-19 list. Running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Mike Williams will both miss game due to COVID. Those two joined an additional 11 players on the COVID-19 list bringing the team’s total to 13. Justin Jackson will start in place of Ekeler and Joshua Palmer will start in place of Williams.

For the Texans, running back David Johnson is questionable with a quadriceps injury. They have 21 players on the COVID-19 list including wide receiver Brandin Cooks. They are decimated on defense as 15 of the players on the list are on defense for the Texans. This is going to be a rough game for Houston and they are going to be thin on the depth chart for this one.