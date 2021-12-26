NFL playoff picture: What does Chargers-Texans mean for AFC standings

The Houston Texans host the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 16 matchup of teams heading in the opposite direction. The Texans are competing for a top five draft pick while the Chargers are in the thick of the playoff race.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. The Chargers are 10.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Both teams are dealing with a host of COVID-19 issues on both sides of the ball. Houston could be without three starters on the offensive line while LA could be without running back Austin Ekeler, edge rusher Joey Bosa, and center Corey Linsley.

Chargers playoff picture

The Chargers are 8-6 and two games back of the Chiefs in the AFC West. They split the season series and KC has the tiebreaker edge in divisional record. LA is tied with four other teams in the overall AFC standings. Cincinnati has the fourth and final divisional spot and the Colts, Chargers, and Bills take up spots five through seven. The Ravens are in eighth place.

Relevant Week 16 matchups

Packers 24, Browns 22

Colts 22, Cardinals 16

Ravens (8-6) @ Bengals (8-6)

Bills (8-6) @ Patriots (9-5)

Chargers (8-6) @ Texans (3-11)

Steelers (7-6-1) @ Chiefs (10-4)

Broncos (7-7) @ Raiders (7-7)

Dolphins (7-7) @ Saints (7-7)