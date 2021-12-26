NFL playoff picture: What does Steelers-Chiefs mean for AFC standings

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in an AFC matchup with significant playoff implications. The Chiefs are closing in on a playoff berth while the Steelers are battling just to stay in the playoff picture.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET and the Chiefs are ten-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kansas City had been as low as a 7.5-point favorite, but getting Tyreek Hill back from the COVID-19 list gave them a boost. Travis Kelce could also return, but the team won’t know his status until Sunday.

Steelers playoff picture

The Steelers are 7-6-1 and on the outside looking in on the playoffs, but they have a fighting chance with some upsets along the way. The Steelers are in third place in the AFC North, sitting approximately a half game back of the 8-6 Bengals and Ravens. With Cincinnati and Baltimore playing each other on Sunday, Pittsburgh has a chance to move past one of them.

Pittsburgh is currently ninth in the overall AFC standings. Along with the Bengals and Ravens, the Steelers are a half game back of the Colts, Chargers, and Bills in the wild card race.

Week 16 matchups relevant to Steelers

Packers 24, Browns 22

Colts 22, Cardinals 16

Ravens (8-6) @ Bengals (8-6)

Bills (8-6) @ Patriots (9-5)

Chargers (8-6) @ Texans (3-11)

Broncos (7-7) @ Raiders (7-7)

Dolphins (7-7) @ Saints (7-7)

Chiefs playoff picture

The Chiefs are 10-4 and have the best record in the AFC. They are a half game up on the AFC South-leading Titans, who won on Thursday Night Football, and a game up on the AFC East-leading Patriots. The Titans have the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage on KC and the Patriots would have the conference record tiebreaker.

Kansas City can clinch the AFC West on Sunday with a win and a Chargers loss or tie. They clinch a basic playoff berth with a win.

Week 16 matchups relevant to Chiefs

Titans 20, 49ers 17

Ravens (8-6) @ Bengals (8-6)

Chargers (8-6) @ Texans (3-11)

Bills (8-6) @ Patriots (9-5)