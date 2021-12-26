D.J. Moore is active for Week 16 vs. Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers announced Week 16 inactives and D.J. Moore is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Moore was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. He did not practice for two days before logging a limited session Friday and was considered a game-time decision.

This is great news for Panthers fans and fantasy managers, who are banking on Moore to be a reliable producer through the air. The receiver has not always had stable quarterback play but has found a way to deliver stellar numbers consistently. With Moore active, Robby Anderson and Terrace Marshall Jr. lose some fantasy value, although Anderson was really the only one who had flex appeal heading into Week 16. Chuba Hubbard could eat into some of Moore’s targets in the passing game but the wide receiver will clearly be the top option for whoever Carolina’s quarterback is.