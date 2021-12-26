Adam Thielen is active for Week 16 vs. Cowboys

The Minnesota Vikings announced Week 16 inactives and Adam Thielen is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Thielen was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

After an extended absence, Thielen is back on the field for the Vikings. This is a huge boost for the offense, which has shut down at times in games. Thielen’s presence won’t impact Justin Jefferson significantly, but it does boost Kirk Cousins’ stock as a quarterback. K.J. Osborn loses his fantasy value and is now the team’s No. 3 receiver, while Tyler Conklin might see some diminished value at the tight end position. Thielen has had some quiet weeks in this season but he is always a threat in the redzone. That’s where the receiver does most of his damage and delivers tremendous fantasy value. Thielen is a high-end flex and low-end WR2 in fantasy formats for Week 16.