Kadarius Toney is ACTIVE for Week 16 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The New York Giants announced Week 16 inactives and Kadarius Toney is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Toney was listed as questionable this week due to an oblique injury as well as being ramped up after being on the COVID-19 list. He wasn’t with the team to start the week, but once he cleared COVID protocols, he was able to log a limited practice on Friday.

The Giants will welcome Toney back to their offense as they need some help on the wide receiver front. Sterling Shephard had a season-ending injury and Toney will hopefully see some good volume in the passing game.

Unfortunately, for fantasy football purposes, you shouldn’t play him this week. The Giants are going to be starting Jake Fromm at quarterback and it will be hir first career NFL start. The Eagles also don’t provide a good matchup. Their defense is giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. With the terrible matchup and a rookie making his NFL debut, look elsewhere for a wide receiver for your fantasy lineup in Week 16.