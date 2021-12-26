Damien Harris is ACTIVE for Week 16 vs. Buffalo Bills

The New England Patriots announced Week 16 inactives and Damien Harris is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Harris was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. He was able to practice in a limited fashion throughout the week, but never logged full participation which initially left his game status in question.

For fantasy football, Harris being able to go is a bit of good news for fantasy managers. Backup running back Rhamondre Stevenson was ruled out of the game already due to injury and his appearance on the COVID-19 list and third-string running back Brandon Bolden was dealing with a knee injury all week.

Harris being declared active shows that the Patriots believe he can carry a full workload and they are going to have to rely on him in this important matchup against the Bills. Once dominant against the run, the Bills now rank in the middle of the rankings for fantasy points given up per game to opposing running backs. With the expected uptick in volume and the matchup, Harris can be started as an RB2 this week.