D’Andre Swift is inactive for Week 16 vs. Falcons

The Detroit Lions announced Week 16 inactives and D’Andre Swift is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Swift was listed as questionable this week due to a shoulder injury. He was limited throughout the week.

Even with three limited practice sessions this week, Swift will not be able to take the field in Week 16. That’s a rough break for the Lions, who will likely be without Jared Goff as well. The running back’s absence boosts Jamaal Williams’ stock as the lead running back, with Craig Reynolds likely to be in the mix as a change-of-pace option. The Lions have started to get on the right side of results, so it’s unfortunate Swift is still sidelined. Fantasy managers will be bummed about Swift missing out in a favorable matchup against the Falcons, especially in the second round of the fantasy playoffs. The all-purpose running back will try to return to the field in Week 17 against the Seahawks.