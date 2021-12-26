Lions vs. Falcons inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

Lions-Falcons inactives report

Lions: RB D’Andre Swift, OLB Julian Okwara, LB Josh Woods, RB Jermar Jefferson, S Jalen Elliott

Falcons: WR Tajae Sharpe, QB Josh Rosen, DL John Cominsky, OL Josh Andrews

The Detroit Lions fly south for the winter in Week 16 to take on the Atlanta Falcons. With a win, the Falcons still have a shot at the playoffs even though they need some help from around the league. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Lions will be without cornerback Amani Oruwariye (thumb) and linebacker Josh Woods (neck) as they are the only two players that have been already ruled out. Defensive end Michael Brockers (knee), guard Jonah Jackson (back), linebacker Julian Okwara (ankle), wide receiver Kalif Raymond (shoulder), linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (thigh) and D’Andre Swift (shoulder) are all listed as questionable. There was no overnight update on Swift, so we’re left waiting for the official inactives report. Quarterback Jared Goff is on the COVID-19 list and isn’t expected to play. He won’t show up on the official inactives list because he is on the COVID list.

The Falcons are healthier at the moment as their only injury report resident is wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, carrying a doubtful designation. Defensive lineman Marlon Davison is on the COVID-19 list and is likely to miss the game. Versatile running back Cordarelle Patterson was on the injury report, but it was only for a rest day so no need to worry Falcons fans.