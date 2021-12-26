Jaguars vs. Jets inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

Jaguars-Jets inactives report

Jaguars: RB Ryquell Armstead, DE/OLB Lerentee McCray

Jets: RB Austin Walter, RB La’Mical Perine, S Elijah Riley, WR Jamson Crowder

The Jacksonville Jaguars travel north to take on the New York Jets in a game between two teams that are eliminated from playoff contention and instead are playing for draft picks and pride. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some notable names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

On the injury side of things, the Jaguars will be without defensive end Lerentee McCray who is dealing with an ankle injury. Center Brandon Linder is questionable with a quadriceps injury. The big story for the Jaguars is that defensive end Josh Allen and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. are both on the COVID-19 list and are expected to miss the game. Allen is the biggest player that the Jaguars are missing and hopefully they can try to replicate his presence on defense even though that will be no easy task. Linebacker Myles Jack tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning and will be out as well.

The Jets will be missing safety Elijah Riley who is out with a concussion. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder is doubtful with a calf injury and tackle George Fant (knee), cornerback Bryce Hall (illness), linebacker C.J. Mosley (back), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (knee) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (shoulder) are all questionable. They also have 11 players on the COVID-19 list including backup quarterback Joe Flacco and two guards. The offensive line trying to protect Zach Wilson will have their work cut out for them with the next-man-up mentality in full effect.