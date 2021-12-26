Giants vs. Eagles inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

Giants-Eagles inactives report

Giants: WR Collin Johnson, RB Gary Brightwell, LB Oshane Ximines, G Ben Bredeson

Eagles: QB Reid Sinnett, DB Kary Vincent Jr., CB Tay Gowan, DT Marlon Tuipulotu

The New York Giants meet the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East battle that has playoff implications for the Eagles. Philly needs a win to stay in the playoff hunt and the Giants are somehow still alive in the playoff race in Week 16, but they need a lot of outside help to crack a playoff spot. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Giants have three players that have already been deemed out due to injury. Guard Ben Bredeson (ankle), running back Gary Brightwell (neck), and wide receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring) will all miss today’s game. Defensive tackle Austin Johnson (foot), safety J.R. Reed (covid ramp up), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (oblique, covid ramp up) and linebacker Oshane Ximines (covid ramp up) are all listed as questionable. New York has five players on the COVID-19 list.

The Eagles head into this one with nobody declared out already and they haven’t listed any players as questionable. They have three players on the COVID-19 list including defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark, and tackle Andre Dillard. After logging a limited practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, quarterback Jalen Hurts was able to log a full practice on Friday and doesn’t carry an injury designation heading into the game.