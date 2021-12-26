Buccaneers vs. Panthers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

Bucs-Panthers inactives report

Bucs: QB Kyle Trask, P Bradley Pinion, WR Mike Evans, CB Pierre Desir, S Antoine Winfield, Jr., OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Panthers: OT Cameron Erving, DE Darryl Johnson, QB P.J. Walker, LB Kamal Martin, DL Frank Herron, DT Phil Hoskins

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 looking to lock up the AFC South. The Bucs clinch the division with a win or a Saints loss. They can also clinch a playoff berth with a Vikings loss or tie and various Eagles or Cowboys results, but beating Carolina will lock things down for them.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET, which means we’ll get game day inactives at 11:30 a.m. However, in advance of that report, we can start to confirm some of the names we can expect to see and who might avoid the list and be active on game day.

On the Bucs side, we know wide receiver Mike Evans and safety Antoine Winfield will not be playing due to injury. Additionally, edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul is doubtful with a shoulder injury, which means he will likely also be inactive. Cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Richard Sherman are both listed as questionable for the game.

On the Panthers side, offensive tackle Cameron Erving, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, and wide receiver D.J. Moore are all listed as questionable. Overnight reports indicate Moore is expected to play if he has no setbacks during pre-game warmups.