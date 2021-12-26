De’Aaron Fox, Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine headline NBA injury report for Sunday, Dec. 26

There are eight NBA games to follow up the league’s Christmas Day slate, headlined by a Central Division clash between the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls on NBA TV. With eight games comes another fairly lengthy injury report, headlined by the league’s COVID protocols. Here’s a look at Sunday’s injury report.

NBA injury report, December 26th

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles), questionable

Domantas Sabonis (calf), questionable

Brogdon and Sabonis didn’t suit up in Indiana’s last game, and the Pacers are unlikely to risk either player if there’s even a remote chance of an aggravated injury. Brogdon is a big part of Indiana’s future plans, while Sabonis is the team’s biggest trade chip.

With Sabonis out, Myles Turner had a HUGE night against the Rockets last game with 32 points and 10 boards. Jeremy Lamb played well off the bench and could see more minutes as a result. Oshae Brissett and Justin Holiday didn’t do much, but both played 30+ minutes as starters. Keep an eye on all three, plus Chris Duarte and Caris LeVert if Brogdon and Sabonis sit again.

Zach LaVine (protocols) expected to play

Ayo Dosunmo (protocols) expected to play

Alex Caruso (foot) TBD

LaVine is expected to play, as is Dosunmu. The Bulls are starting to get their players back, and that’s bad news for the rest of the conference.

Chicago pulled off two wins in a row after having games postponed due to players in H&S protocols. DeMar DeRozan is back and killing it again. Then, the Bulls-Raptors game got pushed back. LaVine and Ayo should rejoin the rotation in a normal capacity. Caruso may end up missing this game. If that’s the case, Coby White should be the primary backup guard. LaVine will start and resume his role as a go-to scorer. This likely means the end of Devon Dotson in the rotation. Those minutes will go to Dosunmu. Same goes for Alfonzo McKinnie, you’ve got to think he won’t be needed nearly as much.

Kyle Lowry (protocols) OUT

Dewayne Dedmon (knee) OUT

Jimmy Butler (tailbone) unlikely to play

Lowry went into the protocols, joining Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler on the sidelines. Butler is considered day-to-day with his tailbone injury but he’s unlikely to play at this point.

Injuries have forced a handful of players to step up for the Heat and they’ve risen to the task. Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven are going to have to keep it going with Lowry out. All three will be popular plays on the Sunday slate, but are likely to be priced up. They’ll still be very viable in GPPs.

Cole Anthony (ankle) questionable

Wendell Carter Jr. (leg) questionable

Anthony and Carter are listed as questionable, but seem unlikely to play based on recent designations.

Let’s go over each in terms of NBA DFS on DraftKings. If Anthony sits, is it Tim Frazier chalk time? He would likely start at PG, though Gary Harris is the more logical play. If WCJ is out, we can fire up Franz Wagner in tourneys some more. Admiral Schofield is an interesting value as well if Carter sits. The former Vol played 25 minutes in a close game vs. the Pelicans recently.

Fred VanVleet (protocols) TBD

OG Anunoby (protocols) TBD

Pascal Siakam (protocols) TBD

Scottie Barnes (protocols) TBD

The Raptors have placed their four best players in the league’s protocols, and will be playing with only four guys from the main roster. It’s a rough situation right now for Toronto. The Raptors have had their past two games postponed due to lack of players. They’re expected to be OK for Sunday vs. Cleveland, but it isn’t going to be pretty.

Evan Mobley (protocols) TBD

Jarrett Allen (protocols) TBD

The Cavaliers could have some problems on the interior if Mobley and Allen cannot come back soon. Cleveland struggled last game without the two bigs, losing to the Boston Celtics. Robert Williams killed the Cavs in the paint. Kevin Love and Cedi Osman were decent in terms of fantasy basketball, just playing minutes in the front court they probably should be playing.

Tyrese Maxey (protocols) TBD

Maxey is in the protocols and is officially questionable to play. Joel Embiid is not on the injury report, which is a good sign for the 76ers.

Bradley Beal (protocols) TBD

Beal is in the protocols and is unvaccinated, so he’s likely out for this game unless he was deemed a close contact and tests out.

De’Aaron Fox (protocols) questionable

Marvin Bagley (protocols) expected to play

Bagley is expected to play and Fox is questionable, so the Kings look to be getting past their COVID issues.

Aaron Gordon (hamstring) probable

Gordon is probable to play. The forward hasn’t worked out as planned for the Nuggets, although he was not expected to be put in as the second scoring option with the injuries around him.

Paul George (elbow) OUT 3-4 WEEKS

This is a huge blow for the Clippers, who are already without Kawhi Leonard. George has been the team’s best player on both ends of the floor and will be sorely missed over the next month.