Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 16 inactives come in

Fantasy football playoffs have reached their semifinals and we are three games into the weekend. Week 16 has been a busy one with Thursday Night Football and two Christmas games on Saturday. We now get 12 games on Sunday and one more on Monday to close out the penultimate round for most fantasy football leagues.

COVID-19 is once again creating havoc in the NFL as the league continues to attempt to push through the pandemic. Notable names that currently look to be sidelined on Sunday on the reserve/COVID-19 list include Dalvin Cook, Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, Allen Robinson, Travis Kelce, Brandin Cooks, Taysom Hill, and Rhamondre Stevenson.

Beyond that there are still a notable array of players on the injury list that are in question for Sunday. Adam Thielen is among the biggest names and he is expected to play if everything goes fine in his pre-game workout. Damien Harris and Antonio Gibson are both expected to play as well, but again, will go through a pre-game workout. And of course, we already know that Lamar Jackson has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for news on pertinent players and figuring out last-minute roster decisions while we wait for inactive reports 90 minutes before kickoffs. All of that means not only who is not playing this week, but who is playing but might not be the best start in your Week 16 fantasy football lineup. We’ll provide updates on injuries, key start/sit decisions, and more leading up to 1 p.m. kickoffs.

Adam Thielen is expected to play, but will work out his ankle before the game

#Vikings WR Adam Thielen (ankle) is pushing to play today against the #Rams, per source. He’s officially listed as questionable and they have to see how he’s feeling. But after missing the past two games, Thielen practiced this week and will try to give it a go. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 26, 2021

Vikings’ WR Adam Thielen, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to play vs. the Rams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2021

Kadarius Toney has a good chance of playing

#Giants WR Kadarius Toney, dealing with not only an oblique injury but also a ramp-up from the COVID list, has a good chance of playing, per me and @MikeGarafolo. The ramp-up for the first-rounder went well, and if he clears a final hurdle today, he’ll play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021

Damien Harris is expected to play

#Patriots RB Damien Harris, who shined in the last matchup against the #Bills before injury his hamstring, should be good to go today, source said. Harris is questionable and hasn’t played since that game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021

DJ Moore is expected to play

#Panthers WR DJ Moore, who is questionable with a hamstring injury, is expected to play, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021

David Johnson is not expected to play

#Giants WR Kadarius Toney, dealing with not only an oblique injury but also a ramp-up from the COVID list, has a good chance of playing, per me and @MikeGarafolo. The ramp-up for the first-rounder went well, and if he clears a final hurdle today, he’ll play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021

Optimism for Antonio Gibson playing, not as much for Curtis Samuel