Rams vs. Vikings: Week 16 fantasy points projections to help you set your lineup

The Minnesota Vikings host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 in a matchup with huge playoff implications. And not just actual football playoffs. Both teams are in the thick of the playoff race, but we’re also in the semifinals weekend of the 2021 fantasy football season. This matchup features a host of players you’re starting, along with some questions on both rosters. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

The Rams are getting back in gear after a COVID-19 outbreak and will move into first place in the NFC West with a win on Sunday. They have most of their skill position players back, but have developed a sizable question in their backfield. Darrell Henderson returned from injury last week but Sony Michel got the more significant workload. We’ll find out this week if it was the team slowly easing Henderson back in or if this is turning into more of a committee.

The Vikings will be without running back Dalvin Cook due to COVID-19, which means Alexander Mattison gets a showcase game. The bigger question on game day is the status of Adam Thielen. He is questionable but expected to play, according to Adam Schefter.

It helps to see what the analytics are saying about potential performances. Looking at ESPN fantasy projections, there are plenty of start/sit decisions to consider for both teams.

Los Angeles Rams

QB Matthew Stafford: 20.3

RB Sony Michel: 10.3

RB Darrell Henderson Jr: 9.8

WR Cooper Kupp: 25.4

WR Odell Beckham Jr.: 11.5

WR Van Jefferson: 9.8

TE Tyler Higbee 9.1

K Matt Gay: 7.9

Rams D/ST: 4.0

Minnesota Vikings

QB Kirk Cousins: 17.2

RB Alexander Mattison: 17.7

RB Kene Nwangwu: 4.4

WR Justin Jefferson: 18.5

WR Adam Thielen: 15.2

WR KJ Osborn: 6.3

TE Tyler Conklin: 8.2

K Greg Joseph: 8.4

Vikings D/ST: 3.2