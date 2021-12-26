Chargers vs. Texans: Week 16 fantasy points projections to help you set your lineup

The Los Angeles Chargers travel to face the Houston Texans in a game with some significant implications for fantasy football playoffs. Semifinal matchups are underway and this game has a pair of notable COVID-19 cases.

Running back Austin Ekeler went on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week and informed the world through social media this weekend that he would be unavailable for Sunday. Justin Jackson will get the start and Joshua Kelly and Larry Rountree should see significant work behind him. Wide receiver Mike Williams went back on the COVID list after another positive and will not play on Sunday. Joshua Palmer is expected to start opposite Keenan Allen.

The injury reports are fairly light, but do feature some big names. Chargers safety Derwin James is questionable with a hamstring injury while Texans running back David Johnson is questionable with a quad injury.

It helps to see what the analytics are saying about potential performances. Looking at ESPN fantasy projections, there are plenty of start/sit decisions to consider for both teams.

Los Angeles Chargers

QB Justin Herbert: 21.8

RB Justin Jackson: 13.7

RB Joshua Kelley: 8.3

RB Larry Rountree III: 4.7

WR Keenan Allen: 16.8

WR Joshua Palmer: 11.1

WR Jason Moore: 5.2

TE Jared Cook: 8.9

K Dustin Hopkins: 6.5

Chargers D/ST: 7.3

Houston Texans

QB Davis Mills: 13.9

RB Rex Burkhead: 10.0

RB Royce Freeman: 6.6

WR Nico Collins: 8.5

WR Danny Amendola: 7.4

WR Chris Conley: 7.2

WR Phillip Dorsett II: 6.2

TE Brevin Jordan: 6.2

K Dominik Eberle: 6.1

Texans D/ST: 3.1