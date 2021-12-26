Bears vs. Seahawks inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

The Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks face off in the Pacific Northwest in Week 16 and it’s a small group of people who are excited about this game. Both teams are technically still alive in the playoff picture, but we can safely say neither is going to be playing in the postseason. But there are still fantasy football playoff implications to consider.

Kickoff for the game is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. We don’t have the official injury report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 2:35 p.m., but for now, here is what we know.

The Bears have already ruled out cornerback Xavier Crawford, quarterback Andy Dalton, wide receiver Jakeem Grant, and offensive tackle Jason Peters due to injury. Their questionable list includes quarterback Justin Fields, defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. The team has already started Nick Foles will start at quarterback and the question with Fields is what his pain tolerance is to serve as the backup. Chicago is already without several starters due to COVID-19, including WR Allen Robinson , DT Akiem Hicks, CB Jaylon Johnson, and SS Tashaun Gipson.

The Seahawks have ruled out linebacker Jon Rhattigan with a knee injury. Cornerback Blessuan Austin is questionable with a hip injury. The team will be without two starters due to COVID-19, with right tackle Brandon Shell and cornerback D.J. Reed both on the reserve/COVID-19 list.