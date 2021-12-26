Steelers vs. Chiefs inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a key game for both teams. The Chiefs are looking to maintain their hold on the No. 1 seed atop the AFC standings, while the Steelers are simply looking to remain in the mix of a chaotic wild card race.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. We don’t have the official injury report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Steelers have ruled out tight end Pat Freiermuth, linebacker Buddy Johnson, and defensive Chris Wormley due to injury. Any other inactives will be healthy scratches. Their reserve/COVID-19 list includes linebacker Marcus Allen, offensive tackle Zach Banner, defensive end Isaiah Buggs, linebacker Devin Bush, and running back Anthony McFarland, Jr. None of them will appear on the inactive list as they are on the separate COVID list.

The Chiefs activated tight end Travis Kelce, linebacker Nick Bolton, and offensive lineman Lucas Niang for the game in hopes they would clear the COVID-19 protocol, but none of the three did and they will appear as inactives. The Chiefs did not have anybody else on their injury list.