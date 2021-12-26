Broncos vs. Raiders inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders are set to face off in Week 16 in an AFC West battle with big-time playoff implications. Each of these teams sit at 7-7 with playoff hopes still technically alive for a wild card spot.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. We don’t have the official injury report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m., but for now, here is what we know.

The Broncos have already ruled out quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and linebacker Kenny Young. Both are in the concussion protocol. Bridgewater took a scary hit in Week 15 that sent him to the hospital. Though he was announced as stable, he did enter the concussion protocol, and in his place, Drew Lock will get the start. He went 4-9 in the 2020 season, throwing under 3,000 passing yards, 16 TDs and 15 INTs on the year before the team traded for Bridgewater. The team is also expected to be without their center, Lloyd Cushenberry, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. RBs Melvin Gordon (thumb/hip) and Javonte Williams (knee) were both on the injury report this week but were each able to get in a full practice ahead of Sunday.

On the other side of the ball, the Raiders are likely to once again be without their top receiving option in Darren Waller. Waller has been out since Week 12 with a knee injury and was listed as doubtful ahead of this outing. On the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders will be without safety Jonathan Abram who was placed on IR with a shoulder injury. The team’s questionable list includes linebacker Will Compton (not injury related - personal matter), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (back), and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle).