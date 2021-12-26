 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Military Bowl canceled due to COVID-19

The bowl game between East Carolina and Boston College has been canceled.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the field at Navy Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, MD on December 27, 2019 prior to the start of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Temple Owls. Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2021 Military Bowl has been canceled due to COVID-19, per Stephen Igoe. Boston College was going to face East Carolina in the game, but BC is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and will be unable to play.

The game was scheduled for Monday, December 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, MD. Boston College finishes their season with a 6-6 record after closing the season with back-to-back losses to Florida State and No. 18 Wake Forest. East Carolina closes the season with a 7-5 record, closing the season with a loss to No. 4 Cincinnati.

This is the third bowl game canceled due to COVID-19. It joins the Hawai’i Bowl and Fenway Bowl among canceled bowl games thus far.

