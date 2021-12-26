Military Bowl canceled due to COVID-19

The 2021 Military Bowl has been canceled due to COVID-19, per Stephen Igoe. Boston College was going to face East Carolina in the game, but BC is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and will be unable to play.

The game was scheduled for Monday, December 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, MD. Boston College finishes their season with a 6-6 record after closing the season with back-to-back losses to Florida State and No. 18 Wake Forest. East Carolina closes the season with a 7-5 record, closing the season with a loss to No. 4 Cincinnati.

This is the third bowl game canceled due to COVID-19. It joins the Hawai’i Bowl and Fenway Bowl among canceled bowl games thus far.