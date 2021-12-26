 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fenway Bowl canceled due to COVID-19, per report

The bowl game between SMU and Virginia has been canceled.

By David Fucillo
Fenway Sports Management President Mark Lev, left, and ESPN Events VP Clint Overby preside over the unveiling of the logo on the Green Monster during an event held at Fenway Park in Boston by the Fenway Sports Group and the Red Sox to announce the creation of a college football game called the Fenway Bowl on Sep. 17, 2019. Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The 2021 Fenway Bowl has been canceled due to COVID-19, per Brett McMurphy. SMU was going to face Virginia in the game, but the Cavaliers are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and will be unable to travel to Boston for the game. The travel issues arose earlier in the week and this is a logical result.

The inaugural game was scheduled for Wednesday, December 29 at Fenway Park. Assuming they don’t sign on for another bowl game, SMU finishes the season with an 8-4 record. They lost to then No. 5 Cincinnati and Tulsa to close out the season. Virginia finished the season 6-6 after losing four straight to close out the season.

This is the third bowl game canceled due to COVID-19. It joins the Hawai’i Bowl and Military Bowl among canceled bowl games thus far.

