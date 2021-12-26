Fenway Bowl canceled due to COVID-19, per report

The 2021 Fenway Bowl has been canceled due to COVID-19, per Brett McMurphy. SMU was going to face Virginia in the game, but the Cavaliers are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and will be unable to travel to Boston for the game. The travel issues arose earlier in the week and this is a logical result.

The inaugural game was scheduled for Wednesday, December 29 at Fenway Park. Assuming they don’t sign on for another bowl game, SMU finishes the season with an 8-4 record. They lost to then No. 5 Cincinnati and Tulsa to close out the season. Virginia finished the season 6-6 after losing four straight to close out the season.

This is the third bowl game canceled due to COVID-19. It joins the Hawai’i Bowl and Military Bowl among canceled bowl games thus far.