Washington vs. Cowboys inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

The Washington Football Team takes on the Dallas Cowboys in an important NFC East battle. These teams met two weeks ago and the Cowboys came away with a 27-20 win. If Dallas can win this one, they clinch the NFC East and Washington is needing a win to stay alive in the playoff hunt.

This game is part of Week 16’s Sunday Night Football game and kickoff from AT&T Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC. We don’t have the official injury report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already some big names confirmed out. We will get the full list around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Football Team is missing some key players on defense which could spell problems for them trying to contain the wide receivers of the Cowboys. Safety Landon Collins (foot), safety Deshazor Everett (not injury related - personal matter), cornerback William Jackson (calf), and defensive end Daniel Wise (knee) have already been ruled out. Running back Antonio Gibson (toe) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring) are both questionable.

The Cowboys appear much healthier than the Football Team. They have ruled out tackle Tyron Smith who is dealing with an ankle injury and safety Israel Mukuamu is questionable with an illness. Both Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard were able to end the week as full participants in practice and neither one is heading into the matchup with an injury designation.