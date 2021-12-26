 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL standings, Week 16: Breaking down the AFC West coming out of Week 17

The AFC West is working its way through Week 16. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 17.

By David Fucillo
Byron Pringle #13 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball after a catch in for a touchdown during the third quarter in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The AFC West race is officially over. The Chiefs thumped the Steelers on Sunday afternoon, and that coupled with the Chargers loss to the Texans allowed Kansas City to win their sixth straight division title.

The Chiefs had no trouble with the Steelers and rolled to an 11-4 record. They have the best record in the AFC, holding a one-game lead over the Titans. They finish the season with road games against Cincinnati and Denver.

Meanwhile, LA blew a huge opportunity with an ugly loss in Houston. They drop to the outside looking in on the wild card picture and need help to get to the playoffs. They finish the season at home against Denver and on the road in Las Vegas.

Speaking of those two teams, the Raiders edged out the Broncos to move into ninth place overall in the AFC. They need help and have plenty of work to do on their own with a closing game at Indianapolis before the Chargers game.

AFC West

  1. Kansas City Chiefs, 11-4
  2. Los Angeles Chargers, 8-7
  3. Las Vegas Raiders, 8-7
  4. Denver Broncos, 7-8

