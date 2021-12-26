Who is James Robinson’s backup for fantasy football

The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a huge blow during Sunday’s Week 16 matchup against the New York Jets when starting running back James Robinson went down with a reported Achilles injury. The injury was non-contact and that will in all likelihood knock the dynamic second-year back out for the rest of the season.

Fantasy managers who will are suddenly scrambling to replace J-Rob in their respective playoff matchups might need to turn to backup Dare Ogunbowale to pick up the slack, especially with Carlos Hyde also done for the season. The fifth-year veteran has appeared in all 14 games for the Jags this season but has all garnered a handful of touches. Entering Week 16, he had six carries for 14 yards and nine receptions for 42 yards.

The other option in the Jacksonville backfield is seasoned veteran Tavon Austin, who hasn’t registered a single carry this season but has caught a touchdown in the passing game. It’s slim pickings from a fantasy point of view but we’ll see what they do with more touches.