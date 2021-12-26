How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 16

The NFL has wrapped up the morning slate of games and the playoff picture is starting to clear up toward the top. There remains plenty of chaos in the wild card race, but we’re starting to see teams secure their division championships.

The Packers clinched the NFC North in Week 15, and they have now been joined by the Buccaneers. The Bucs secured the NFC South with an easy win over the Panthers at 1 p.m. Tampa Bay is in third place for the time being following the Rams win, but both teams would drop behind Dallas if the Cowboys win tonight.

Related to that, the Rams beat the Vikings to clinch a playoff berth. They are now a full game up on the Cardinals and can clinch the division next week with a win and a Cardinals loss.

The biggest shocker of the morning saw the Texans beat the Chargers 41-29. That sets up the Chiefs with a chance to clinch the AFC West with a win over the Steelers in the afternoon slate. Meanwhile, the Bengals beat the Ravens 41-21 and now hold a commanding lead on the Ravens. Cincinnati swept the season series so their one-game lead is effectively a two-game lead.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like Sunday afternoon heading into the rest of Sunday and Monday Night Football to close out Week 16.

AFC playoff picture

1. Kansas City Chiefs, 10-4

2. Tennessee Titans, 10-5

3. Cincinnati Bengals, 9-6

4. Buffalo Bills, 9-6

5. Indianapolis Colts, 9-6

6. New England Patriots, 9-6

7. Pittsburgh Steelers, 7-6-1

Outside looking in: Los Angeles Chargers (8-7), Baltimore Ravens (8-7), Las Vegas Raiders (7-7), Miami Dolphins (7-7), Denver Broncos (7-7), Cleveland Browns (7-8)

NFC playoff picture

1. Green Bay Packers, 12-3*

2. Los Angeles Rams, 11-4*

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 11-4*

4. Dallas Cowboys, 10-4*

5. Arizona Cardinals, 10-5

6. San Francisco 49ers, 8-7

7. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-7

Outside looking in: New Orleans Saints (7-7), Minnesota Vikings (7-8), Atlanta Falcons (7-8), Washington Football Team (6-8), Seattle Seahawks (5-9)