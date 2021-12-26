Opening Week 17 Panthers vs. Saints odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 16 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Panthers chose to unveil a multiple quarterback approach against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and it worked out about as well as you would think as they took the 32-6 L. The Saints take on the Miami Dolphins for Week 16’s Monday Night Football game.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at for the Panthers-Saints Week 17 matchup.

Opening point spread: Saints -6.5

Opening point total: 40

Opening moneyline: Saints -280, Panthers +225

Early pick: Saints

The Carolina Panthers are 5-10 against the spread this season. They don’t have a quarterback or running game they can trust either. The Saints also are weak at quarterback, but Sean Payton and Alvin Kamara can make up for a lot of deficiencies.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.