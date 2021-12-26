Opening Week 17 Dolphins vs. Titans odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 16 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Dolphins take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 16’s Monday Night Football game trying to stay in the running for the AFC East. The Titans shocked the hot San Francisco 49ers and came away with a 20-17 win to stay in playoff contention.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at for the Dolphins-Titans Week 17 matchup.

Opening point spread: Titans -3.5

Opening point total: 41

Opening moneyline: TBD

Early pick: Titans

The Titans got wide receiver A.J. Brown back last week and he was a huge difference maker. The Dolphins have been all over the map on both sides of the ball, but Tua Tagovailoa has shown improvement this season. This is a tough one, but head coach Mike Vrabel has proven he can keep his team on the right side of the ledger.

