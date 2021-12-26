Opening Week 17 Jaguars vs. Patriots odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 16 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Jaguars fell just short of victory against the New York Jets, 26-21 but also kind of won because they will likely have a better draft pick now. The Patriots couldn’t come up with a huge divisional win against the Buffalo Bills and have to wait another week to try and clinch the AFC East.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at for the Jaguars-Patriots Week 17 matchup.

Opening point spread: Patriots -15.5

Opening point total: 42.5

Opening moneyline: Jaguars +700. Patriots -1125

Early pick: Jaguars +15

The Patriots will win this game, but I can’t in good conscious give the Patriots 15.5 points against anyone right now. This is a get right game for Mac Jones, but he hasn’t looked good of late and Bill Belichick isn’t going to give him a bunch of pass attempts unless the game is close. I expect an easy win, but a low scoring one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.