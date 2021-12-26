Opening Week 17 Raiders vs. Colts odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 16 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Raiders took on the Denver Broncos in an AFC West divisional matchup and came away with the 17-13 win. The Colts played in the second game of the Christmas Day doubleheader against the Arizona Cardinals and left with the upset win to stay alive in the playoff hunt.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at for the Raiders-Colts Week 17 matchup.

Raiders vs. Colts

Opening point spread: Colts-8.5

Opening point total: 47

Opening moneyline: Raiders +320, Colts -425

Early pick: Colts

Derek Carr on the road late in the season against a solid team like the Colts is just asking for disaster. Maybe if Darren Waller returns, this gets closer, but he doesn’t look like he’s coming back this week. If the Colts get their offensive line back from the COVID-19 list, they should roll.

