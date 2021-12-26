2022 NFL Draft order: Jaguars lose Toilet Bowl game with huge draft implications

The NFL is on the back end of Week 16, but results impacting the top of the 2022 NFL Draft order are settled. The Jaguars remain in the No. 1 pick after losing to the Jets on Sunday, and effectively “control their fate” in their bid for a second straight No. 1 overall pick. They close out the 2021 regular season with a game at New England and a home game against Indianapolis. Crazy things happen all the time, but it’s hard to see them winning either game.

The Jaguars are followed by the Lions, Texans, and Jets in the top four. The Giants currently have the fifth and sixth picks, with the latter coming courtesy of the Bears. The Giants lost their Sunday early game while the Bears are playing the Seahawks in the late slate of Week 16.

Here’s the draft order for the top 18 teams, all of whom are currently projected to not make the playoffs. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. We’ll be updating this list through Monday as results come in.