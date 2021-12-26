Opening Week 17 Chiefs vs. Bengals odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 16 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Chiefs handled the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease to clinch the AFC West. The Bengals took on the Baltimore Ravens and put up 41 points as they never punted in their game and scored on all but two drives.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at for the Chiefs-Bengals Week 17 matchup.

Opening point spread: Chiefs -4.5

Opening point total: 49

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -200, Bengals +170

Early pick: Chiefs -4.5 (-110)

This is one of the biggest games of Week 17. The Chiefs are in pursuit of the No. 1 seed while the Bengals hope to lock up the AFC North with a victory. Both offenses have been on fire recently, so look for a potential shootout here. It’s hard to back anyone over Patrick Mahomes in a high-stakes game.

