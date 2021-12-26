Opening Week 17 Giants vs. Bears odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 16 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The New York Giants and Chicago Bears will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Giants couldn’t get anything going on offense in quarterback Jake Fromm’s first career start and took the L against the Philadelphia Eagles, 34-10. The Bears went for two after a Jimmy Graham touchdown with a minute to go and held onto the one-point win against the Seattle Seahawks.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at for the Giants-Bears Week 17 matchup.

Opening point spread: Bears -6

Opening point total: 38

Opening moneyline: Giants +205, Bears -255

Early pick: Giants +6 (-110)

Both these teams are inept offensively. Both have some significant injury issues at quarterback. This is expected to be a sloppy game but New York’s defense tends to show up against bad opponents. That might not be enough to win the game but it should be good for covering the spread.

