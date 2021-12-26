Opening Week 17 Falcons vs. Bills odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 16 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Falcons eked out a 20-16 victory over the Detroit Lions to do their best to stay alive in the playoff hunt. The Bills came away with a huge AFC East divisional win against the New England Patriots that still have them in play for a divisional title.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at for the Falcons-Bills Week 17 matchup.

Opening point spread: Bills -13

Opening point total: 44

Opening moneyline: Falcons +525, Bills -760

Early pick: Bills -13 (-115)

Two touchdowns is a big spread, especially with an offense like Atlanta’s on the other side of this. However, the Bills are coming in hot after a massive win over the Patriots and are playing for something real. That’s going to be the difference in this contest. Take Buffalo against the spread.

