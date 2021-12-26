 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening Week 17 Texans vs. 49ers odds plus early movement

We’ve got an early look at the DraftKings Sportsbook betting lines for the Houston Texans-San Francisco 49ers Week 17 matchup as the NFL wraps up Week 16.

Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 16 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

In the upset of the weekend, the Texans shocked the Los Angeles Chargers and came away with a 41-29 win. The 49ers came up short against the Tennessee Titans from Thursday Night Football and put their quest for a playoff spot in jeopardy.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at for the Texans-49ers Week 17 matchup.

Texans vs. 49ers

Opening point spread: 49ers -15
Opening point total: 45
Moneyline: 49ers -1125, Texans +700

Early pick: 49ers -15

That’s a whole lot of points for a 49ers squad that struggled against the Titans and facing a Texans squad that thumped the Chargers. But look for the 49ers defense to make life a lot more miserable for Davis Mills and Rex Burkhead. And if the 49ers get Elijah Mitchell back, they’ll be in shape to put up some serious points.

