Opening Week 17 Texans vs. 49ers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 16 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

In the upset of the weekend, the Texans shocked the Los Angeles Chargers and came away with a 41-29 win. The 49ers came up short against the Tennessee Titans from Thursday Night Football and put their quest for a playoff spot in jeopardy.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at for the Texans-49ers Week 17 matchup.

Opening point spread: 49ers -15

Opening point total: 45

Moneyline: 49ers -1125, Texans +700

Early pick: 49ers -15

That’s a whole lot of points for a 49ers squad that struggled against the Titans and facing a Texans squad that thumped the Chargers. But look for the 49ers defense to make life a lot more miserable for Davis Mills and Rex Burkhead. And if the 49ers get Elijah Mitchell back, they’ll be in shape to put up some serious points.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.