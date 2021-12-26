Opening Week 17 Broncos vs. Chargers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 16 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Denver Broncos and LA Chargers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Broncos took on the Las Vegas Raiders in a divisional battle for the AFC West and couldn’t come away with the win. The Chargers were the victim of the upset of the weekend as they took an embarrassing loss to the Houston Texans, 41-29.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at for the Broncos-Chargers Week 17 matchup.

Broncos vs. Chargers

Opening point spread: Chargers -6

Opening point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Broncos +205, Chargers -255

Early pick: Chargers -6 (-110)

The Chargers are going to be extremely heated after losing to the Texans with a good chunk of their roster on the COVID list. LA should get some key pieces back, so expect this team to bounce back. The Chargers also need to get some revenge for a defeat at the hands of the Broncos earlier in the season. If LA loses this game, it deserves to miss the playoffs.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.