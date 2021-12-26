Opening Week 17 Rams vs. Ravens odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 16 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The LA Rams and Baltimore Ravens will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Rams tried their hardest to lose as quarterback Matthew Stafford had four total turnovers, but they escaped with a win against the Minnesota Vikings. The Ravens need to get healthier quickly as they suffered a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with their third-string quarterback under center.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at for the Rams-Ravens Week 17 matchup.

Opening point spread: Rams -3

Opening point total: 46

Moneyline: Rams -155, Ravens +135

Early pick: Rams -3 (-110)

A lot of these lines will hinge on Lamar Jackson’s status. The quarterback has missed a few weeks with an ankle injury, but could come back this week. The Rams are the better team this season and will be rightfully favored until further injury reports suggest otherwise.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.