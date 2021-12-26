Opening Week 17 Lions vs. Seahawks odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 16 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Lions fought hard but fell short of a win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. The Seahawks let go of an early lead against the Chicago Bears and gave up a crucial touchdown and two-point conversion with a minute left in the game and suffered a loss.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at for the Lions-Seahawks Week 17 matchup.

Lions vs. Seahawks

Opening point spread: Seahawks -9

Opening point total: 42

Moneyline: Lions +310, Seahawks -410

Early pick: Lions +9 (-110)

The Seahawks have been eliminated from playoff contention and are only playing for pride. They recently lost to the Bears at home. The Lions should be getting healthier and have been competitive in many games this season. Against a struggling Seattle team, back Detroit to cover the spread.

