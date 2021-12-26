Opening Week 17 Vikings vs. Packers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 16 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Vikings come into this game in a bad spot after losing to the Rams. They dropped out of the final playoff spot with the loss and now need help to secure a wild card berth. And they might have to do it in Week 17 without Dalvin Cook if he does not clear the COVID-19 protocols before then. Meanwhile, the Packers are closing in on securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC after edging out the Browns 24-22 on Christmas Day.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at for the Vikings-Packers Week 17 matchup.

Opening point spread: Packers -6.5

Opening point total: 48

Moneyline: Packers -280, Vikings +225

Early pick: Packers -6.5

Divisional matchups can be tough to figure out, but I think we see the Packers get on track after a tough one against Cleveland. The Vikings stand a good chance of once again being without Dalvin Cook and while Alexander Mattison is a solid replacement, he’s no Cook. The Packers can come close to locking down the No. 1 seed, so I imagine they will want to end this one early.

