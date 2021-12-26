Opening Week 17 Cardinals vs. Cowboys odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 16 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Cardinals are falling apart down the stretch and they took the loss to the Indianapolis Colts this week. The Cowboys look to clinch the NFC East against the Washington Football Team as part of Week 16’s Sunday Night Football.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at for the Cardinals-Cowboys Week 17 matchup.

Opening point spread: Cowboys -3

Opening point total: 50

Opening moneyline: Cardinals +145, Cowboys -165

Early pick: Cardinals +3 (-105)

Even with the Cardinals trending down, Arizona’s offense should be able to get back into gear. The Cardinals have clinched a playoff spot and can play more lose in this game. The Cowboys have also clinched a playoff berth, so they might be more inclined to take the foot off the gas against an opponent currently struggling.

