Donovan Mitchell to miss next two games with lower back strain

The Utah Jazz will be without Donovan Mitchell for the team’s next two games as the shooting guard deals with a lower back strain. Mitchell did play in Utah’s Christmas Day win over the Mavericks, so he might have aggravated the problem in that contest.

Some Utah Jazz news: Donovan Mitchell is OUT and will NOT travel on this upcoming road trip. He has a lower back strain. So he misses the next two games — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) December 26, 2021

Donovan Mitchell injury: Fantasy basketball impact

With Mitchell out, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson will be the biggest beneficiaries from a fantasy standpoint. Clarkson likely gets the starting nod, while Conley will take on more of a scoring role on the starting unit. Look for Joe Ingles to also get some run as a ball handler in this upcoming road trip.

Betting impact

The Jazz have been one of the best teams in the league and are unlikely to be hindered much by Mitchell’s short absence. The shooting guard is the team’s best player, but bettors can feel good about taking Utah in games against the Spurs and Trail Blazers.