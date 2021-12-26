 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Donovan Mitchell to miss next two games with lower back strain

Mitchell won’t travel with Utah for the upcoming road trip. We break down the fantasy basketball and betting implications.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz
Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz smiles during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on December 25, 2021 at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Photo by Jeff Swinger/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz will be without Donovan Mitchell for the team’s next two games as the shooting guard deals with a lower back strain. Mitchell did play in Utah’s Christmas Day win over the Mavericks, so he might have aggravated the problem in that contest.

Donovan Mitchell injury: Fantasy basketball impact

With Mitchell out, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson will be the biggest beneficiaries from a fantasy standpoint. Clarkson likely gets the starting nod, while Conley will take on more of a scoring role on the starting unit. Look for Joe Ingles to also get some run as a ball handler in this upcoming road trip.

Betting impact

The Jazz have been one of the best teams in the league and are unlikely to be hindered much by Mitchell’s short absence. The shooting guard is the team’s best player, but bettors can feel good about taking Utah in games against the Spurs and Trail Blazers.

