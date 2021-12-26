Reporter decides post-loss press conference is time to ask Bill Belichick for his New Years’ resolution

The New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills 33-21 on Sunday, sliding back to second in the AFC East standings with just two weeks left.

As you would expect, head coach Bill Belichick was not in a great mood during the postgame press conference. And he certainly wasn’t in the mood share his plans for 2022. Jus watch.

Pats lose massive divisional game to the Bills.



After 10 seconds of silence and death stares, this reporter asked Bill Belichick about his possible NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS pic.twitter.com/P8sF6XHcCJ — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 26, 2021

Well, that’s certainly one way to break the tension I guess. Shoutout to the reporter for shooting her shot and firing off the question even in that moment. She was doing a story on New Year’s Resolutions and dangit, she was going to try to get something out of Bill one way or another.

And what would’ve been his answer if he actually answered it seriously? Perhaps Belichick has some new books he wants to crack open for the new year? Maybe he has some new recipes he’d like to try out? Or what if he wants to finally upgrade his gameday wardrobe?

The Pats host the Jaguars next Sunday and if you’re a reporter attending the postgame presser for that contest, please follow up and ask him this again.