 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cowboys clinch NFC East with Raiders win in Week 16

The Cowboys got help from the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16, whose 17-13 victory over the Broncos helped them win the division.

By David Fucillo and kate.magdziuk
Ezekiel Elliott #21, Dak Prescott #4, and Keanu Neal #42 of the Dallas Cowboys wait in the tunnel before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys officially clinched the NFC East after the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos 17-13 in Week 16. They’ll appear against their divisional rival, the Washington Football Team, on Sunday Night Football in Week 16, but will be comfortably sitting with their NFC title.

The Cowboys offense has been the biggest headline of the team, with superstars like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper headlining the list of starters. However, it’s been the defense that’s made the difference in their victories.

This was a rare type of clinching as they clinched over the Eagles based on “strength of victory.” They needed 1.5 wins (or at least one win and one tie) from a combination of teams and the Raiders were the team that put them over the top. Dallas is in fourth place with a 10-4 record and can move up the standing with a win over Washington to close out Week 16.

More From DraftKings Nation