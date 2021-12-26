Cowboys clinch NFC East with Raiders win in Week 16

The Dallas Cowboys officially clinched the NFC East after the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos 17-13 in Week 16. They’ll appear against their divisional rival, the Washington Football Team, on Sunday Night Football in Week 16, but will be comfortably sitting with their NFC title.

The Cowboys offense has been the biggest headline of the team, with superstars like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper headlining the list of starters. However, it’s been the defense that’s made the difference in their victories.

This was a rare type of clinching as they clinched over the Eagles based on “strength of victory.” They needed 1.5 wins (or at least one win and one tie) from a combination of teams and the Raiders were the team that put them over the top. Dallas is in fourth place with a 10-4 record and can move up the standing with a win over Washington to close out Week 16.