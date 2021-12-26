Miami Hurricanes pull out of Sun Bowl against Washington State

The Miami Hurricanes won’t be able to play in the 2021 Sun Bowl according to Chris Vannini of The Athletic, leaving the Washington State Cougars without an opponent in El Paso for now.

Game is scheduled for Friday. Washington State arrived today. No word yet if a replacement will be sought. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 27, 2021

That would mean three bowl games today would have a team in need of an opponent, with the December 27th Military Bowl being canceled due to an outbreak within the Boston College Eagles. BC was scheduled to play the East Carolina Pirates, who might be able to make the trip to El Paso if they chose.

Another possibility is the SMU Mustangs, who could fly down I-10 after the Virginia Cavaliers won’t be able to play in the Fenway Bowl originally scheduled for December 29th.

The Sun Bowl is a major driver of the economy in West Texas, with a deep tradition in the area going back to 1935. It is the second-oldest continuously-played college football bowl game after the Rose Bowl, and ensuring the game is played will be a priority for the bowl committee. There’s a golf tournament, the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Basketball Invitational, and plenty of other events that revolve around the game annually. If two teams no longer with opponents were to be paired against each other, having them take the game to El Paso would seem likely.