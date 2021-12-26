Brandon Ingram leaves Sunday’s game vs. Thunder with Achilles injury

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without small forward Brandon Ingram for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Ingram left the game with an Achilles injury and will not return. Ingram’s absence is compounded by the fact the Pelicans don’t have Zion Williamson on the court.

Brandon Ingram injury: Fantasy basketball impact

Ingram is the top scorer on New Orleans, so replacing him is going to be a tough task. Look for Jonas Valanciunas to get more touches once he recovers from his non-COVID illness but this is the time for Trey Murphy and Josh Hart to start developing offensively.

Betting impact

The Pelicans weren’t drawing much attention in futures markets or on a daily basis, so bettors can keep fading this team. If Ingram is out for an extended period of time, the Pelicans will be in contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft.