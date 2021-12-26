 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch Washington defensive line throw punches at each other during Cowboys game [VIDEO]

Defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne exchanged some friendly fire on Sunday Night Football as the two got into a sideline scuffle down 21 points to the Cowboys.

Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles
Jonathan Allen #93 of the Washington Football Team walks off the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The tension is mounting for the Washington Football Team’s defense, and it showed in a big way in Week 16’s primetime game against the Dallas Cowboys. As the Cowboys sat with a 21-point lead in the second quarter, defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen got into it on the sideline, ending with a punch thrown.

It’s not known what sparked the sideline scuffle, but the two have a long history dating back to their days as teammates at Alabama. It’s not difficult to understand their frustrations after allowing the Cowboys to score pretty much any which way, including a throw to offensive lineman Terence Steele for his first career touchdown.

Across the board, Washington’s defense has disappointed this season, and a season-ending ACL tear for superstar Chase Young felt like the final nail in the coffin. Entering Week 16, the Football Team had allowed the 8th most points to opposing teams and the third-most yards per offensive play.

